Abducted students: We were to bombard the bandits, even with collateral damage, says El-Rufai

Abducted students: We were to bombard the bandits, even with collateral damage, says El-Rufai

Friday, May 7, 2021 8:58 am


Governor Nasir El-Rufai

 

 

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State made a revelation on Thursday, 6 May, during a webinar organised by the Africa Leadership Group, tagged: ‘Developing a Viable Nation 2’. It was organised by Ituah Ighodalo, Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos.

He spoke about the abducted 29 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State. He revealed that the plan was to “attack and kill the bandits even if it meant some students would die in the process.”

Kaduna, according to him, is currently at war and “such would only be considered as collateral damage, a price we would be willing to pay instead of paying ransom.”
Before the bombardment could be carried out though, the bandits changed their hide-out, a situation that made the captives spend 30 days with the criminals.

According to the Kaduna Governor:

“We were going to attack them. We would lose a few students but we would kill all the bandits and we would recover some of the students. That was our plan. That was the plan of the air force and the army…

But they slipped through the cordon of the army. That is why they were not attacked.
“We know it is risky, we know in the process we may lose some of the abductees but it is a price we have to pay. This is war, there will always be collateral damage in war and we will rather do that than pay money because paying money has not solved the problem anywhere in the world.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Issa Aremu: We support the call of Professor Wole Soyinka to seek external assistance ASAP to prevent Nigeria from getting on a “one chance” transport on the road to Somalia. 24 mins ago

    Unquotable Robert Clarke: Unhelpful Hysteria
    47 mins ago

    “Concussion-spotters” to make football lot safer at World Cup
    Hadiza-Bala-Usman, suspended, under probe as MD of NPA 56 mins ago

    NPA: Buhari sets up panel to probe Hadiza Usman
    Pastor Adeboye and deceased son, Dare 2 hours ago

    The Adeboye family speaks, releases funeral programme for Dare
    Gov. Obaseki of Edo State 2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Edo to spend N3bn on economic recovery programme
    File Photo: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (r) and the Executive Vice President of Real Madrid Football Club Foundation , Enrique Sanchez on Monday at the Presidency Reception Centre of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid after the signing of ratification agreement on the partnership for Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt in 2019 2 hours ago

    UEFA Champions League: Wike speaks on alleged order to arrest Chelsea fans
    2 hours ago

    Condolences: 2 Nigerian General Overseers Lose 2 Sons in One Week
    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (4th right); cutting the tape to inaugurate FRSC Marshal Inspectorate Training School, Owa-Alero, Delta State, built by Delta State Government. With him are Delta Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (4th left); his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro (2nd left); Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN (2nd right); Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi (3rd right); HRM, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, Obi of Owa (right); Chairman, FRSC Board, Mallam Bukhari Bello (3rd left) and Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Rt .Hon Ndudi Elumelu (Left) Thursday. 2 hours ago

    Osinbajo: We must caution those calling for breakup of Nigeria