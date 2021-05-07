Adeboye family thanks all sympathisers, fixes funeral dates for Dare

By Bisi Daniels

The family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), yesterday expressed gratitude for the outpouring of grief and support from around the world over the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye on May 4 in Akwa Ibom State.

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, State Governors, the Christian Association of Nigeria the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), among many others, have commiserated with Pastor Adeboye and his family over the death.

In a statement by Pastor Leke Adeboye, who is Personal Assistant to the General Overseer, said, “ With our hearts full of gratitude, we appreciate you, for standing by our family, in this period of trial. We are consoled, no doubt, by the fact that our beloved son has returned home, to rest in the bosom to his Maker and Father.

“Our confident assurance is rooted in the life of selflessness and sacrifice our son lived for Jesus Christ, our Saviour.

“Thank you so much for your prayers and words of encouragement.

Our prayer is that, we will all make it to that glorious home, in Jesus mighty name.”

According to the programme shared by Leke, a special service will be held on Sunday May 9 at the City of David Youth Church in Eket, Akwa Ibom, where Dare pastored.

It will be followed with Thanksgiving Songs and Tribute on Monday, 10th May 2021, 4pm-6pm, at the RCCG House of Favour, Redemption Camp on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The farewell service holds at 10am on Tuesday 11th May 2021 at the Youth Centre, RCCG Redemption Camp.

The church, in a statement yesterday, formally announced the death of Dare, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Enoch Adeboye, clarifying that it was not COVID-19 related.

It read in part, “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss, we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly.

“He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.

“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be granted privacy at this moment and that prayers be offered on their behalf.

“Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th 1978 – May 4th 2021.

“Remain forever in our hearts.”