Duchess of Cambridge’s book tops bestsellers list on release day

By Nehru Odeh

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is over the moon. Though her new photo book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 was released today, it has already shot to the top of the Amazon bestseller list.

And if the popularity the book has garnered in the weeks leading to its release is anything to go by, it will indeed hold the attention of everyone for a long time. Hold Still captures photographs of life in the United Kingdom during the pandemic

The book, result of a campaign the mother of three, who is herself a keen photographer started during the first lockdown in the United Kingdom last year. In that campaign she asked the public to submit images which captured the period. The photo book features 100 final “poignant and personal” portraits selected from 31, 000 entrants

According to Daily Mail, she celebrated the release today in a grand style by launching a nation-wide treasure hunt for the book in collaboration with the Book Fairies organization. Judges and participants in the contest have been given copies to hide around the United Kingdom with a letter from the royal tucked inside. Readers are expected to find the books which are hidden over and leave for someone else.

The Duchess, sporting an elegant red coat from London boutique Eponine, launched the treasure hunt by placing the book next to a fountain outside Kensignton Palace, writing: ‘Let the search begin! We’ve joined @thebookfairies for the day to share copies of Hold Still around the UK with you.

‘Each copy is adorned with a gold book fairy sticker, gold ribbon, and has a letter from The Duchess tucked inside. #HSbookfairies.’