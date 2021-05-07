Father Mbaka, you can leave the Catholic Church! 

*Many have left, more can leave, the mother church remains

By Fred Chukwulobe

Before you insult Bishop Onaga of Enugu and sing praises for Mbaka’s intransigence, please read this.

The Catholic Church is “the world’s oldest and largest continuously functioning international institution” and “it has played a prominent role in the history and development of Western civilization.

The church consists of 24 particular churches and almost 3,500 dioceses and eparchies around the world.

The Pope, who is the Bishop of Rome (and whose titles also include Vicar of Jesus Christ and Successor of St. Peter), is the chief pastor of the church, entrusted with the universal Petrine ministry of unity and correction.

The church’s administration, the Holy See, is in the Vatican City, a tiny enclave of Rome, of which the Pope is head of state”.

The Vatican is the smallest country in the world by population and landmass. The Catholic Church is the only religious organisation in the world that has its own country.

Every other Christian Churches today left the Catholic Church or left from the one that left the Catholic Church. It is, therefore, the Mother Church.

So, if Rev. Father Ejike Camillus Mbaka does not want to submit to the church, he should feel free to leave and start his own church. He should stop insulting the authorities of the church.

I’m not a fan of the current federal government. But as a priest, Mbaka should draw the boundaries. The Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), particularly Bishop Matttew Hassan Kukah, and others have spoken against the government on many occasions. They remain steadfast in condemning the inefficiency that is holding the nation down. They don’t double speak.

Mbaka should know there’s a difference between being a priest and being a pastorprenuer.

It is that simple.

-Fred Chukwulobe is a journalist and public affairs analyst