No one should scuttle the legitimate process of VC’s appointment- LASU Alumni Association

The Lagos State University Alumni Association has reacted to what it called the mischievous and clandestine actions of some individuals desirous of disrupting the tranquility of the institution through the subversion of the rule of law and negatively influencing the process for the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for the Lagos State University.

These individuals, according to the group, have been circulating unfounded Petitions and sponsored publications with a determination to scuttle the statutory process for the appointment of the substantive Vice Chancellor of LASU and therefore urge the general public to be wary of such individuals and disregard unfounded publication or misleading information from this disgruntled group of individuals.

The group added in an advertorial it published today in The Punch, signed by Maj-Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (Rtd), Ph.D, National President and Olawale Anthony, National General Secretary that Media Houses and Online Publication Outfits are advised to be wary of being employed to promote or circulate any misleading media reports on the process for the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for the Lagos State University.

The Association maintained that Lagos State University Alumni as the legitimate Alumni body of the University and a concerned critical stakeholder, “will not support or advocate for any candidate in particular.” And that the members are of the firm view that to sustain the Institution’s lofty height, “there is need to allow merit prevail. We hereby use this medium of reassure our esteemed members across the globe, as well as well-wishers, that our confidence in the Visitor of the University, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, to appoint the best candidate for the exalted position of Vice Chancellor of the Institution, based largely on merit and in accordance with the entrenched and statutory procedures is unwavering.”