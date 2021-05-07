NPA: Buhari sets up panel to probe Hadiza Usman

Friday, May 7, 2021 8:47 am


 

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, May 7, 2021 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, late Thursday night in Abuja, the president also approved the suspension of the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Usman.

The presidential aide said Mohammed Koko would act as acting Managing Director of the NPA, pending the completion of investigation by the panel which would be headed by a Director.

”The President has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

”The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

”Other members of the panel will be appointed by the Minister,” Shehu further stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Usman was appointed as the managing director in July 2016 by President Buhari.

