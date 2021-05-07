Photo News: Osinbajo, Keyamo Visit Adeboye

On Thursday, 6 May, 2021, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment visited Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Keyamo posted the photo and the following caption on his Instagram page today, 7 May, 2021:

“Yesterday, I accompanied the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to the Redemption Camp in Mowe, Ogun State, to pay a condolence visit to Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the unfortunate demise of his beloved son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.”