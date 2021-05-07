The Adeboye family speaks, releases funeral programme for Dare

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his wife, children and other members of the family have released the order of service for Pastor Dare’s burial.

Dare’s burial rites will begin on Sunday with a special service in City of David Youth Church Eket, Akwa Ibom, where he officiated last before his death. This will be followed by a farewell service on Tuesday at Redemption Camp.

Below is the order of burial programs:

“Special service in City of David Youth Church Eket, Akwa Ibom. where he pastors on Sunday.

Thanksgiving Songs and Tribute – Monday 10th May 2021, 4pm-6pm (RCCG House of Favour, Redemption camp).

Farewell service. 10am. Tuesday 11th May 2021(Youth Centre, RCCG Redemption camp, Ogun State, Nigeria)

Thank you once again for your thoughtfulness.”

When Dare died, the RCCG family released the following statement:

“It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021. Peaceful is the path of the righteous as we are grateful even at this time to not have lost him to Covid.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with the blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.

“Though shaken, our anchor remain Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“At this time, the family will appreciate some privacy as well as your prayers. We pray the Lord keep you as you honour this humble request.

Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th 1978 – May 4th 2021 remain forever in our heart”.