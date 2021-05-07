UEFA Champions League: Wike speaks on alleged order to arrest Chelsea fans

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has denied an ‘online emergency broadcast’ credited to the Governor of the State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike alleging that he had ordered arrest of Chelsea fans.

According to the broadcast, the arrested fans are to be sent back to their various states over the defeat of his favourite club, Real Madrid FC on Wednesday in UEFA Champions League competition.

But in a statement, Paulinus Nsirim Commissioner for Information and Communications denied the allegation that Governor Wike made any “broadcast” where he directed security agencies to arrest those wearing Chelsea shirts and send them back to their States.

“The merchants of this fabricated news in their bid to promote this absurd narrative also claimed that the Governor said the State was turning into what the founding fathers never envisaged.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Wike did not make any broadcast today, May 6, 2021.

“This is mischief taken too far by hirelings whose stock in trade is to fan the embers of hatred and cause public disaffection.

“Members of the public are advised to discountenance the said ” broadcast” as Governor Wike has official channels through which he makes broadcasts to the people of the State”.

Our Correspondent reports that Governor Wike is diehard fan of Real Madrid football Club and has established a World class Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt where Rivers Youths would be trained in academics and various sports.

