Wanted Rivers gang leader, ‘General Kumasi’ accuses PDP leaders of plot to eliminate him

*I worked for top Politicians but they want to tarnish my image and ruin my Political ambition–‘General Kumasi

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A suspected gang leader, popularly known as General Kumasi declared wanted by Governor Nyesom Wike over involvement in killing and criminal activities in Ahoada West local government area of Rivers State has blamed politician for his ordeal.

Governor Wike had announced that the State Government has placed a bounty on the head of General Kumasi and one other alleged gang Leader called “VIP”, over their involvement in criminal activities while receiving leaders from communities in Ahoada in Government House ,Port Harcourt some days ago.

But General Kumasi who spoke on an interactive live radio programme “Morning Crossfire” on Nigeria info fm, Port Harcourt, on Friday morning, claimed Governor Wike has been fed with lies and unsubstantiated allegations against him just because of his ambition to contest for the Ahoada-West Constituency seat at the State House of Assembly.

He alleged that top politicians in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, area have vowed to eliminate him at all costs.

“I don’t know why they have placed a bounty on me. I look at it as a way of tarnishing my image before the Governor because they know l have ambition to contest for Ahoada West State Constituency in State House of Assembly. They want to spoil my political ambition.

“I worked for PDP, I worked for politicians. I don’t know why they wanted run me down now that I want to contest for House of Assembly seat. They know l have influence. They know that men and women are with me.”

Reacting to the allegations that he has been killing people, he said,” Since I accepted amnesty from the State Government, I have not killed anyone. When we accepted amnesty,we gathered all the guns, bombs and other arms we had to Government and we signed all kinds of documents.

“I am not a rapist, I am not a criminal. If the Governor declared me wanted, as a leader,you supposed to hear from both sides before you conclude.

He also claimed that Ekpeye people have enjoyed peaceful coexistence because of his efforts.

“I have been doing the work of Chief Security Officer in our area. I have refused to be used and dump. I am a freedom fighter. I don’t kill innocent people. They should ask the Police and the Army in my area about my efforts, they will tell you about me. They ask should ask Hope Ikiriko, the Ahoada West local government Chairman if I have been oppressing him.”

During the phone-in programme, Kumasi admitted being a former gang leader and cultist, but he claimed he has abandoned those ‘evil ways.’

Our Correspondent recalls that on June 2019, about 700 youths drawn from Ahoada West and Ahoada East including ‘General Kumasi and ‘VIP’ renounced cultism and embraced amnesty from State Government.

