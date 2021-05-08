APC bombs Wike over bridges, queries ‘hasty payments’ to contractor

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of implementing what it described as ‘lopsided development policy’ in Rivers State.

The party, said this in reaction to the award of contract for building the ninth overhead bridge in Port Harcourt earlier in the week by the State government in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday by its spokesman, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke.

The party accused Wike of deliberately embarking on a development policy that is ‘making nonsense of past efforts by Governments in Rivers to nurture even development across the state.

According to the party “Governments bear a moral burden to promote development in an even manner in order to carry their people along. It is a right and not a privilege.

“We have watched the dance step of the Rivers State Government. We are now convinced that it is citing overhead bridges in an unplanned, uncharitable and irrational manner.

“We are disturbed that the reckless misuse of Rivers funds is coming at a time when most Rivers people are not gainfully employed and when they cannot put food on the table.

“Next door, other state governments are investing in the development of new cities, deep seaports, industries and airlines, all in a bid to create jobs and other opportunities essentially for their people.

“What justifies the need to build the 9th overhead bridge in Rumuprikom at this time? Can the Rivers State Government say that these overland bridges are in any way helping to place food on the table of Rivers people? If we may ask, what is behind the hasty payments made to Julius Berger? Could there be other reasons for the brigde – mania – policy of the government?

“The Rivers State Government cannot continue to act as if the interests of other component parts which make up the State do not really matter. Their interests matter.

“Let it be known to this Government which is busy serving the interest of a select group that the great majority of people who are being neglected are Rivers people. These people who do not, or have not had the opportunity of producing State governors are no slaves. They are also not conquered people.

“They are hard working Rivers people who deserve to benefit from properly articulated programmes of State, which ought to enhance the development strides of their ethnic nations as well as the growth of their communities.

“We call on the Wike administration to reconsider its decision to site projects in a manner that makes mockery of our common aspirations. Rivers people did not set out to elect an ethnic governor. They elected a Rivers Governor.

“Besides, the money that Government is expending on projects primarily in two local government areas belongs to the Rivers people. It does not belong to an individual. Accordingly, we urge the administration on behalf of the Rivers people to take copious note of this fact.

“Dispersing development projects to parts of the State in a manner that encourages even development would help to arrest rural – urban migration and give the people of Rivers State a sense of belonging.

“This must explain why the idea of the Greater Port Harcourt city project was conceived. The Cardiovascular Hospital that the present Government has commendably thought of as part of a plan to boost medical tourism in the State could have been cited within the Greater Port Harcourt area.

“Such a step has the advantage of providing a major backbone for the development of a new city. Similarly, such a bold move would encourage the gradual de-congestion of the State capital and its adjourning areas.

“Finally, we recall the “ntoor saga”, when the Governor inadvertently noted in public that if he has money, he would site 10 flyovers within his ethnic base.

“In signing a contract for the 9th overhead bridge in Rumuprikom, the State Chief Executive is using state funds in a manner which simply suggests that he is determined to carry out his threat to build 10 flyovers in the advancement of the interest of his own people.

“We think that this is not the best portrayal of good leadership qualities on the part of any governor, particularly at this time of growing insecurity and instability.”

TheNEWS reports that on Wednesday approved contract for the construction of Sir Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre at the cost of N25.9 billion and the construction of a ninth flyover at Rumueprikom at the cost of N6.6 Billion.

Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewill Chike, who briefed journalists after the Rivers State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Wike on Wednesday, explained that the Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre is to be built, constructed and furnished by Julius Berger Nigeria Limited.

“Julius Berger will be given 70 percent of the total cost. The cost of the contract for the Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre is N25,959,139,999.05.”

Similarly, The State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said his ministry had proposed and received approvals from the State Executive Council for the construction of a ninth flyover at Rumuepirikom; dualization of the first phase of the Ahoada- Omoku Road as well as internal roads in Omerelu.

He said the construction of the ninth flyover at Rumuepirikom is necessitated by increasing vehicular activities and traffic jams at some entry points in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the flyover which will be completed in 12 months at the cost of N6.6billion, would be funded by the deduction of 400million naira monthly from State’s Internally Generated Revenue.

“This project would also be funded by deduction of 500million naira monthly from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.”