FCT Police arrest protesters for killing policeman

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Some 49 members of an outlawed group, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN have been clamped behind bars for killing a Police officer, ASP Ezekiel Adamah during a protest in Abuja.

The late cop was part of a police team deployed to quell the protest by the group at Berger Round About on Friday. He was stabbed to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

She said that the command had successfully restored calm, after professionally dispersing the violent protesters at Berger round-about, Abuja.

NAN reports that the PPRO said that members of the disbanded movement on Friday went on rampage, destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including police officers, using dangerous weapons.

She said that some members of the movement had been arrested and would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

According to her, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, wishes to commiserate with the family of the deceased officer who paid the supreme price in service to the nation.

Yusuf warned that the command would not condone further attacks on its personnel, equipment or other public property by members of the proscribed group.

She urged residents of the FCT to remain calm and law abiding and pledged the unwavering commitment of the command to the protection of lives and property within the FCT