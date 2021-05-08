Guild of Editors denounces NBC fines as punitive

Guild of Editors denounces NBC fines as punitive

Saturday, May 8, 2021 12:11 pm


L-R: Mr Mustapha Isah, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors and its secretariat (Editors’ House) in Ikeja, Lagos

 

The Nigerian Guild of Editors rejects the N5m ( five million Naira) fine imposed on Channels Television and Inspiration FM by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, for alleged infractions.

These fines are punitive, arbitrary and against press freedom. This is contained in a press statement signed by Mustapha Isah, President and Mary Atolagbe, General Secretary

The NBC, according to the Guild, is punishing Channels TV for interviewing the spokesman of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB while Inspiration FM is facing the hammer of NBC for broadcasting a statement by IPOB, declaring a sit – at – home order.

Once again, the NBC has played the role of an accuser, the prosecutor and the judge.

It added: “In a democratic country like ours, a panel should have been set up to investigate the alleged infractions, with both stations given the opportunity for defence.

The National Broadcasting Code is clearly at variance with the tenets of democracy anchored on freedom of expression and a free press.

Every accused person or organisation deserves fair hearing before punishment is pronounced. Obtaining letters of apology from the affected stations under duress cannot justify the action of the NBC.

The Voice of America, VOA, Hausa Service, recently interviewed the leader of a terrorist group  behind the abduction of 22 students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State. In that interview, the terrorists threatened to kill the remaining students in their custody if N100 million ( One hundred million Naira ) was not paid within twenty four hours.

Neither the American authorities nor any other regulatory agency imposed sanctions on VOA for this interview.

The Nigerian Broadcasting Code should be reviewed without delay to reflect democratic principles.

Broadcasting stations in Nigeria should not be made to operate in an atmosphere of fear.

A free press is needed to nurture and sustain democracy in Nigeria.

The Guild therefore calls on the NBC to withdraw these obnoxious fines and stop the harassment of broadcasting stations over matters that could easily be resolved through dialogue.”

 

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Nigerian Policemen: arrest 2 bandits in Benue 1 hour ago

    FCT Police arrest protesters for killing policeman
    4 hours ago

    Minister hails Supreme Court Judgement on Oyo ALGON
    4 hours ago

    Minister Warns Athletes, No National Trials No Olympics
    gunmen 4 hours ago

    Rampaging gunmen attack police stations, kill 7 policemen in Rivers
    5 hours ago

    Asiwaju Tinubu: Cutting Reuben Abati’s Gordian Knot
    6 hours ago

    NPA: Here is Amaechi’s letter that led to Hadiza Bala Usman’s removal
    7 hours ago

    Mohammed Idris at 55: Celebrating a Brand Builder
    7 hours ago

    Rev. Fr. Mbaka: Theatrics or reality show?