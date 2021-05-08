“I believe in united Nigeria, not secession” — Umahi

“I believe in united Nigeria, not secession” — Umahi

Saturday, May 8, 2021 9:01 pm


Governor David Umahi: Governor David Umahi: says he believe in one Nigeria

Governor David Umahi: says he believe in one Nigeria

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Saturday declared his belief in a united Nigeria and condemned calls for secession by some groups in the country.

Umahi said this in Abakaliki during the conclusion of the 8-day prayer and fasting session organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi Chapter,  over the security situation in the state.

The governor said he believed in a country where oneness, freedom, equity, justice, fairness among other virtues prevailed.

“I do not believe in second-class citizenship where a section of the country is being seen to be superior to others.

“We are all created by God and no one should talk of disintegrating the country,” he said.

He admitted that most of the secessionist groups’ agitations were genuine, noting that they could however be addressed.

“I want Igbos to submit these agitations and I would lead the governors and leaders of the zone to the centre to address these grievances.

“The groups can then do what they like if after six months, we fail to address these grievances,” he said.

Umahi urged the people to shun bitterness, anger, violence among other vices, to avoid bringing war and destruction unto the land.

“We would tell the authorities in Abuja that our people are aggrieved but such cannot be addressed by insulting the president, governors and leaders from other regions of the country,” he said.

The governor thanked CAN for nurturing the spiritual life of the state and urged it to engage all aggrieved groups in the 13 local government areas of the state to shun violence.

Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali, State CAN Chairman, admonished Ebonyi people and Nigerians to appreciate God’s mercy upon them and repent from their evil ways.

“There has been no destruction or armed robbery in the state since this prayer and fasting session commenced as this shows God’s divine mercy upon the state.

“No country would experience the present situation in Nigeria and still remain one yet the citizens are bracing the inherent challenges with fortitude,” he said. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Police: Police: arrest kidnap victims in Osun 13 mins ago

    Eight kidnappers on the run from Benue arrested in Osun    
    Some of the persons rescued from kidnappers' den in Benin, Edo State 2 hours ago

    JUST IN: Police, vigilance group storm kidnappers’ den, rescue 13 persons in Edo
    2 hours ago

    Oyo PDP says Makinde earlier offered ALGON chairmen same thing they got from Supreme Court
    Pastor Adeboye and deceased son, Dare 4 hours ago

    Adeboye speaks on son’s death: ‘God gives and takes’
    The late Senator Abiola Ajimobi 4 hours ago

    Oyo ALGON dedicates S’Court victory to Ajimobi
    File: Paris St Germain's Neymar 4 hours ago

    Neymar extends PSG deal until 2025
    The abandoned Hilux vehicle the gunmen used during the attacks on the Police Personnel last night in Rivers. 5 hours ago

    Police confirm killing of 7 personnel, theft of 5 rifles by gunmen in Rivers
    5 hours ago

    Police bust prostitution ring, rescue 22 teenage girls in Ogun