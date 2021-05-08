Killing of policemen: Wike says Rivers will not succumb to secessionist agenda

Killing of policemen: Wike says Rivers will not succumb to secessionist agenda

Saturday, May 8, 2021 10:41 pm


Gov. Wike: defends appointment of new Chief Judge for Rivers

Gov. Wike

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Rivers Security Council has called for calm following overnight attacks on police personnel in the State.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presided over an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt  on Saturday condemned the attacks by unidentified armed assailants during which seven policemen were killed in the state.

In a government house press statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, the Special Assistant on Media, Wike was quoted as reiterating that “no amount of intimidation or cruel resort to barbaric attacks will make the State succumb to secessionist agenda of those who are bent on plunging Nigeria into another unwarranted crisis.”

The Governor, on behalf of the Government of Rivers State, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the Policemen and the Rivers State Police Command.

“On behalf of the Government of Rivers State, I wish to offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deep sadness in the wake of these horrific attacks.”

Governor Wike urged residents of Rivers State to be calm, as the Security Council has taken measures to secure the State.

He further enjoined them to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or persons to security agents.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Members of Miyetti Allah at a press conference: Bandits kidnap Kogi Chairman 2 hours ago

    Twist as ‘abducted’ Kogi Miyetti Allah Chairman reappears
    Police: Police: arrest kidnap victims in Osun 2 hours ago

    Eight kidnappers on the run from Benue arrested in Osun    
    Governor David Umahi: Governor David Umahi: says he believe in one Nigeria 3 hours ago

    “I believe in united Nigeria, not secession” — Umahi
    Some of the persons rescued from kidnappers' den in Benin, Edo State 4 hours ago

    JUST IN: Police, vigilance group storm kidnappers’ den, rescue 13 persons in Edo
    5 hours ago

    Oyo PDP says Makinde earlier offered ALGON chairmen same thing they got from Supreme Court
    Pastor Adeboye and deceased son, Dare 6 hours ago

    Adeboye speaks on son’s death: ‘God gives and takes’
    The late Senator Abiola Ajimobi 6 hours ago

    Oyo ALGON dedicates S’Court victory to Ajimobi
    File: Paris St Germain's Neymar 6 hours ago

    Neymar extends PSG deal until 2025