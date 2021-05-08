My ‘peace conference’ initiative inspired by VP Osinbajo – Afe Babalola

By Ariwodola Idowu

Legal icon, Aare Afe Babalola, on Friday said his peace conference initiative is a direct response to an earlier request by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for men and women of goodwill to contribute to moving Nigeria forward.

He also said the peace conference was designed to help find ways out of the current national challenges and not to divide the country.

The nonegarian said this in a goodwill message at the foundation-laying ceremony of the “NBA House”, located along NTA road in Ado Ekiti.

Babalola said he is a steady friend of governments and that his views and advise have always been respected in the past.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Babalola had pleaded with the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, to lead other opinion leaders and moulders like former Presidents, National Assembly, traditional and religious leaders, Civil Society Organizations to the conference, tagged “Summit of Hope”.

He said attendants would consist of past Presidents, members and representatives of National and State Assemblies, University Vice Chancellors, Obas, Emirs, Trade Unionists, among others, who will suggest how the country will have a new constitution to solve our labyrinth of problems.

Babalola said lawyers knew that “the constitution is clear on the right of all of us, either singly or together, to advise government, in good faith, on how the country can move forward, devoid of disintegration or anarchy.

Babalola said Vice President Osinbajo’s blame on Nigerian elites for keeping quiet, formed part of the reasons he took up the challenge.

”All I am doing, in my own case, is to prevent the country from disintegration and drifting into anarchy so that it can remain an indivisible entity, and not to throw the country into turmoil as being suggested.

”I am here to spend my own money and time to help government return decorum to our dear nation. There must not be anarchy or civil war,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Council of Elders, in a separate statement after its Strategic Committee meetings, expressed support for Babalola’s move to help the Federal government return normalcy and peace to the country

A communique, jointly signed by its President, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi, General-Secretary, Mr. Niyi Ajibulu, and Public Relations Officer, Dr. Bayo Orire, said the council is proud to identify with Babalola.

The council said it is also proud of the cooperation exhibited by the Ooni of Ife and urged others to emulate his kind gestures. The Elders Council said it will also organise a mini summit which will act as a prelude to the one being contemplated by the eminent lawyer. (