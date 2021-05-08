NPA: Here is Amaechi’s letter that led to Hadiza Bala Usman’s removal

Saturday, May 8, 2021 7:48 am


 


Rotimi Amaech, left, and Hadiza Bala Usman,

 

 

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

On Thursday, 6 April 2021, President Muhammad Buhari’s corporate axe swirled. It landed at the Nigerian Ports Authority, leading to the removal of Hasiza Bala Usman as Chief Executive Officer.

While many Nigerians are ready to swear by their ancestors’ coffins that the love between Usman and Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the Transportation Minister, is like the one between the mongoose and cobra, the last straw was actually a letter. That is, the Minister’s 4 March 2021 letter to Buhari  asking him to beam his searchlight on the books of NPA from 2016 to 2020.

In other words, Amaechi wrote that records submitted by the Budget Office of the Federation shows that the yearly remittance of operating surpluses by the NPA from year 2016-2020 “has been far short of the amount due for actual remittance.”

Then, Amaechi went ahead to cite an actual figure. He asked that NPA be investigated to ascertain the true financial position and the outstanding unremitted balance of N165billion.

Below is Amaechi’s letter to Buhari:

Amaechi’s letter to Buhari

