Police confirm killing of 7 personnel, theft of 5 rifles by gunmen in Rivers

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers Police Command has confirmed report that seven policemen were killed in three separate attacks on police stations by gunmen in the state on Friday evening.

The Commissioner of Police, CP. Eboka Friday, led members of his management team and tactical Commanders to the respective scenes of the attack on Saturday morning.

But Command said none of the police station was burnt during the attack, but a total of five assault rifles were lost in the incident in a statement signed by SP Nnamdi Omoni, its Public Relations Officer.

He said “The incident which led to the death of seven Policemen occurred last night at about 2030hrs, where unknown gunmen driven in two branded Hilux vans, attacked the special check point at Choba bridge, where in a surprised attack, killed two Policemen on duty and set ablaze a private car belonging to one of the Policemen.

“A similar attack was launched at Rumuji Police Station by the same hoodlums who killed two Policemen on duty and burnt a Police patrol vehicle. However, a stiff resistance by the Police prevented the hoodlums from gaining access into the Police station. In the course of exchange of fire, two of the attackers were fatally wounded and died on the spot.

The statement further said that “The third attack at Elimgbu Police Station was equally resisted by the Police, though three officers were killed in that attack but the serious fire engagement made them to abandon their bullet riddled Hilux van, while they escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds with a snatched Sienna bus.

Omoni said “The continued engagement by the Police, also forced them to abandon the Sienna car they were using to escape at the Refinery junction, while their remnants again escaped with bullet wounds.

The Command stated that “In the meantime, the corpses of the fallen heroes have been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary, while the Commissioner of Police, CP. Eboka Friday, who led members of his management team and tactical Commanders to the respective scenes this morning for an on-the-spot assessment, has launched a serious manhunt for the preparators with a view to apprehending the culprits and bringing them to justice.

“So far, the Command is relatively calm and the Commissioner of Police is currently in a security with his team, as security has been further strengthened in all the Police formations in the State, including other critical public and private infrastructure.

“It is pertinent to note, that in all three attacks carried out last night, no Police Station/formation was burnt. Regrettably, a total of five assault rifles were lost in the incident.

The Public is hereby enjoined to increase their security consciousness and report any person or persons with gun wounds to the nearest Police Station or call the following numbers:

08032003514 08098880134

POLICE PRESS RELEASE

ATTACK ON POLICE PERSONNEL IN RIVERS STATE

The Rivers State Police Command can confirm the unprovoked and mindless attack on Policemen and vehicles.

The incident which led to the death of seven Policemen occurred last night at about 2030hrs, where unknown gunmen driven in two branded Hilux vans, attacked the special check point at Choba bridge, where in a surprised attack, killed two Policemen on duty and set ablaze a private car belonging to one of the Policemen.

A similar attack was launched at Rumuji Police Station by the same hoodlums who killed two Policemen on duty and burnt a Police patrol vehicle. However, a stiff resistance by the Police prevented the hoodlums from gaining access into the Police station. In the course of exchange of fire, two of the attackers were fatally wounded and died on the spot.

The third attack at Elimgbu Police Station was equally resisted by the Police, though three officers were killed in that attack but the serious fire engagement made them to abandon their bullet riddled Hilux van, while they escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds with a snatched Sienna bus.

The continued engagement by the Police, also forced them to abandon the Sienna car they were using to escape at the Refinery junction, while their remnants again escaped with bullet wounds.

In the meantime, the corpses of the fallen heroes have been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary, while the Commissioner of Police, CP. Eboka Friday, who led members of his management team and tactical Commanders to the respective scenes this morning for an on-the-spot assessment, has launched a serious manhunt for the preparators with a view to apprehending the culprits and bringing them to justice.

So far, the Command is relatively calm and the Commissioner of Police is currently in a security with his team, as security has been further strengthened in all the Police formations in the State, including other critical public and private infrastructure.

It is pertinent to note, that in all three attacks carried out last night, no Police Station/formation was burnt. Regrettably, a total of five assault rifles were lost in the incident.

The Public is hereby enjoined to increase their security consciousness and report any person or persons with gun wounds to the nearest Police Station or call the following numbers:

08032003514 08098880134

NNAMDI OMONI (anipr)

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND,

PORT HARCOURT.

08/05/2021.

Ends