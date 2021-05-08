Rampaging gunmen attack police stations, kill 7 policemen in Rivers

Saturday, May 8, 2021 9:27 am


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria:

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

At least seven policemen were killed by rampaging gunmen during attacks in seven police stations in Rivers State on Friday evening, The NEWS magazine has learnt.

The gunmen also set a yet to be confirmed number of police vehicles ablaze in the series of attacks.

Giving breakdown of the killings, security sources said four policemen were killed at Elimgbu Police Station while two were killed by the gunmen at Choba Police Station located opposite University of Port Harcourt.

Choba and Elimgbu Police Stations are located along East West Road in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers.

Also, a police officer was allegedly killed at Rumuji Police Station, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State where a yet to be confirmed number of operational vehicles were also burnt.

It is worthy to note that the both Choba and Rumuji Police Stations are located along East-West road.

The attack occured despite the 8pm to 6am curfew imposed on the exit and entry from towns bordering Rivers into Port Harcourt.

Governor Nyesom Wike had also imposed a statewide curfew starting from 10 pm to 6am on Rivers following killing of about eight security operatives in the state about two weeks ago.

Also, a C4i checkpoint  (“Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence”)  checkpoint at Ogbakiri,also in Emohua local government area was also reportedly attacked by the gunmen.

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the attacks last night and said the top hierarchy of the Police Command will visit the affected Police Stations today.

SP Nnamdi Omoni,the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, who confirmed attacks did not give details of casualties and levels of damages to the attacked Police Stations.

