15 people killed in Guinea gold mine collapse

15 people killed in Guinea gold mine collapse

Sunday, May 9, 2021 12:14 pm


File: Miners at work

At least 15 people were killed in a landslide at a gold mine in the West African nation of Guinea, according to officials.

The Tatakourou mine collapsed on Saturday, killing the miners instantly, said Sekou Biniou Simagan, a local councillor.

On Sunday, rescuers were still digging through the rubbles, searching for survivors.

The bodies of the 15 artisanal miners, who were all male and between the ages of 14 and 40 were retrieved by Saturday evening.

They were buried in a mass grave after funeral rites were performed.

The gold mine lies outside the city of Siguiri, 800 kilometres from the capital, Conakry.

The mine attracts both industrial machinery and artisanal miners who dig with manual tools.(dpa/NAN)

HS/JTJ

===

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Long March 5B craft when it was launched 10 seconds ago

    China’s Long March 5B rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean
    27 mins ago

    Throwback: What Time Magazine Wrote Predictably about Nigeria’s Independence
    File: arrested suspect: 34 mins ago

    Two in police net for ‘taking’ N5.2m stolen by robbers in Edo
    2 hours ago

    As Nigeria unravels, who leads the Yoruba?
    3 hours ago

    Video/Sunday Igboho again: “Adeboye lost his son for not supporting Oduduwa Republic”
    3 hours ago

    Túpac Amaru: Senior Prefect in the liberation pantheon
    11 hours ago

    Analysis: What if we wake up tomorrow to a coup in Nigeria?
    Gov. Wike: defends appointment of new Chief Judge for Rivers 14 hours ago

    Killing of policemen: Wike says Rivers will not succumb to secessionist agenda