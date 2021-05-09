Army arrests 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Kano

Sunday, May 9, 2021


The Nigerian Army says troops of 3 Brigade Kano have arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Yerima said the suspected terrorists were arrested around Filin Lazio in Hotoro area of Kano, following a successful operation.

He said that the ongoing operation was predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who might want to hibernate in any part of Kano State.

“The general public especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to use this medium to appeal to the peace loving people of Kano state to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action,” he said. (NAN)

