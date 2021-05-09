Boat mishap claims 28 in Niger

Boat mishap claims 28 in Niger

Sunday, May 9, 2021 8:12 pm


FILE PHOTO: A boat mishap

By Rita Iliya

No fewer than 28 persons have lost their lives in a boat mishap in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Inga  confirmed is in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday.

He said the occupants of the boat were 100 passengers coming from Zumba from Tija village of Munya Local Government Area of the state.

Inga said the incident happened on May 8, at about 6 p.m 50 metres to their destination when the boat hit a stump of a tree and broke.

He said 65 people survived, 28 corpses recovered by local divers while seven people are still missing.

The director general said search and rescue operation was still ongoing to recover the missing persons.

