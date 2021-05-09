Gunmen shoot 3 members of a family dead in Kaduna

Gunmen shoot 3 members of a family dead in Kaduna

Sunday, May 9, 2021 7:35 pm


Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church

Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church

By Mohammed Tijjani
The Kaduna State Government, says five people have been killed and one other missing in separate incidents in the state.
The government said three people were shot dead by gunmen at Golkofa village in Jema’a Local Government Area while one person was injured.
Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement on Sunday, that all the four victims were members of the same family.
He said that the incident was confirmed by the Defence Headquarters outfit Operation Safe Haven and the state Police Command.
The three victims were killed in their home on Saturday night.
The commissioner also said two people died in Kachia following a misunderstanding.
He explained that one Hamidu Nura was allegedly killed by one Abba Muhammad following a misunderstanding.
According to him, the origin of the fisticuffs between the two is being investigated by security agencies.
“It however ended with Abba Muhammad stabbing Hamidu Nura to death.
“Some irate citizens then mobilized themselves and captured Abba Muhammad, attacking him with knives, clubs and other dangerous weapons, and eventually killing him in a jungle justice approach.”
Aruwan also said troops of Operation Safe Haven have commenced the search of a commercial motorcyclist who went missing on Thursday.
The missing cyclist is from Mabuhu village, Zonzon district, Zangon Kataf LGA.
“Troops are coordinating efforts to locate and rescue the missing person, while engaging his family and community,” he added.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    36 mins ago

    Why we sacked over 300 drivers in one year – BRT operator
    Boko Haram members 46 mins ago

    Army arrests 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Kano
    2 hours ago

    Asiwaju Badmus: 75 Garlands for a Business Mogul, Philanthropist
    7 hours ago

    Putin: Russia protects its own interests and international law
    People sit in a waiting area to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, April 2, 2021. 7 hours ago

    COVID-19: India records 403,000 new cases, 4,092 deaths in 24 hrs
    Long March 5B craft when it was launched 8 hours ago

    China’s Long March 5B rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean
    8 hours ago

    15 people killed in Guinea gold mine collapse
    8 hours ago

    Throwback: What Time Magazine Wrote Predictably about Nigeria’s Independence