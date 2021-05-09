Putin: Russia protects its own interests and international law

Putin: Russia protects its own interests and international law

Sunday, May 9, 2021 12:36 pm


Russian President, Vladimir Putin :

President Vladimir Putin, has stressed the protection of Russia’s national interests on the 76th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Hitler’s Germany.

“Russia consistently defends international law,’’ the Kremlin leader said on Sunday during a large military parade with some 12,000 participants in Moscow.

“At the same time, we will steadfastly defend our national interests and ensure the security of our people.’’

Putin once again warned against attempts to falsify history and attempts to relativise the actions of “traitors and criminals.’’

Thousands of soldiers marched across Red Square afterwards in icy winds and cloudy skies.

Tanks and fighter planes were also presented.

All participants in the parade had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to official reports.

Victory Day is one of the most important holidays in Russia.

According to historians, the Soviet Union suffered around 27 million casualties during World War II. (dpa/NAN)

HS/EEE

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    People sit in a waiting area to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, April 2, 2021. 11 mins ago

    COVID-19: India records 403,000 new cases, 4,092 deaths in 24 hrs
    Long March 5B craft when it was launched 16 mins ago

    China’s Long March 5B rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean
    29 mins ago

    15 people killed in Guinea gold mine collapse
    44 mins ago

    Throwback: What Time Magazine Wrote Predictably about Nigeria’s Independence
    File: arrested suspect: 50 mins ago

    Two in police net for ‘taking’ N5.2m stolen by robbers in Edo
    3 hours ago

    As Nigeria unravels, who leads the Yoruba?
    3 hours ago

    Video/Sunday Igboho again: “Adeboye lost his son for not supporting Oduduwa Republic”
    4 hours ago

    Túpac Amaru: Senior Prefect in the liberation pantheon