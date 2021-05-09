Suspension of Council Chairs will help us win Lagos LG poll – PDP

Sunday, May 9, 2021 8:27 pm


The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the suspension of three local council chairmen by Lagos House of Assembly (LAHA) will help it to win the state’s forthcoming council election.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Taofik Gani, said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos while commending the House of Assembly for suspending the council chairpersons.

The suspended chairmen are: Ogidan Mukandasi of Lekki LCDA, Suleiman Jelili (Alimosho) and Tajudeen Ajide (Surulere).

Gani said that the assembly’s resolution to suspend the three council chairmen over alleged mismanagement and under-performance was commendable.

According to him, many local government areas and local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state have remained underdeveloped since the assumption of office by the chairmen in 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the assembly had, on Tuesday, suspended the council chairmen over alleged disregard for the guidelines governing their activities.

The lawmakers said that the assembly could no longer continue to watch while the council chairmen continued to flout the state’s local government guidelines.

Gani stated that the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, had acted right with the suspension of the council bosses, for the masses to get dividends of democracy, especially at the grassroots.

“As a matter of fact, 85 per cent of the council bosses have nothing to show for their being in office.

“Their council areas are so under-developed, while apparent mismanagement and high-handedness exist.

“So the speaker is encouraged to deliberately set up a service delivery committee of the house to specifically act as monitor for the councils, parastatals, agencies, ministries, contractors and investment partners.

“That way, the Lagos assembly’s style of oversight function will be expanded, special and purposeful,” Gani said.

He further explained that the resolution would help PDP to win in the forthcoming July 24 local government elections.

“Our party will participate in the election fully and with determination to win in all areas of the contest, especially if the state Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) allows free, fair and credible polls.

“We are impressed with the large turnout of aspirants in our party. We have enough to choose our ‘first 11’ from,” he added.

