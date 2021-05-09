Video/Sunday Igboho again: “Adeboye lost his son for not supporting Oduduwa Republic”

Those who loved him said Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba cultural activist, should listen more and talk less. But he has thrown caution again into the wind.

In a video that is going viral, he attributed the death of Dare, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to his non-support of the agitation for Oduduwa Republic.

-Watch the video here

Igboho said in Yoruba: “With the number of people in his church, did Pastor Adeboye once speak in support of our agitation for Oduduwa Republic?”

Igboho followed this with a sweeping curse: “God will continue to kill the wives and children of those people that say Yoruba will not reach Promised Land.”