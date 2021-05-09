Video/Sunday Igboho again: “Adeboye lost his son for not supporting Oduduwa Republic”

Sunday, May 9, 2021 9:56 am


Sunday Igboho

Those who loved him said Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba cultural activist, should listen more and talk less. But he has thrown caution again into the wind.

In a video that is going viral, he attributed the death of Dare, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to his non-support of the agitation for Oduduwa Republic.

 

-Watch the video here

 

Igboho said in Yoruba: “With the number of people in his church, did Pastor Adeboye once speak in support of our agitation for Oduduwa Republic?”

Igboho followed this with a sweeping curse: “God will continue to kill the wives and children of those people that say Yoruba will not reach Promised Land.”

