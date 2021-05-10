African teams’ road to FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup revealed

Following draws conducted on Monday by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, the following matches have been lined up as the African qualifiers to the FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup, Costa Rica 2022.
CAF will have two representatives in Costa Rica.
However, a total of 40 teams decided to take part in the playoffs, a new record. The qualifying phase will take place in five (5) rounds, organized on home and away matches.
CAF Head of Competitions, Khaled Nassar, conducted the draw, assisted by Egyptian footballer, Nadine Ghazy.
Following are the results:
First Round
M1 – Djibouti v Eritrea
M2 – South Sudan v Rwanda
M3 – Eswatini v Mozambique
M4- Mauritania v Tunisia
M5- Niger v Benin
M6 – Togo v Mali
M7 – DR Congo v Sao Tome
M8 – Equatorial Guinea v Central African Republic
Second Round
S1 – Winner M1 v Tanzania
S2 – Burundi v Namibia
S3 – Angola v Botswana
S4 – Winner M2 v Ethiopia
S5 – Kenya v Uganda
S6 – Winner M3 v South Africa
S7 – Zambia v Malawi
S8 – Winner M4 v Ghana
S9 – Winner M5 v Morocco
S10 – Gambia v Burkina Faso
S11 – Winner M6 – Senegal
S12 – Guinea v Sierra Leone
S13 – Gabon v Guinea Bissau
S14 – Winner M7 v Cameroon
S15 – Egypt v Congo
S16 – Winner M8 v Nigeria
Three more rounds will follow, with two teams representing Africa in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, Costa Rica 2022. (PANA/NAN)
