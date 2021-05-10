African teams’ road to FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup revealed

Monday, May 10, 2021 11:45 pm


 

Following draws conducted on Monday by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, the following matches have been lined up as the African qualifiers to the FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup, Costa Rica 2022.

CAF will have two representatives in Costa Rica.

However, a total of 40 teams decided to take part in the playoffs, a new record. The qualifying phase will take place in five (5) rounds, organized on home and away matches.

CAF Head of Competitions, Khaled Nassar, conducted the draw, assisted by Egyptian footballer, Nadine Ghazy.

Following are the results:

First Round

M1 – Djibouti v Eritrea

M2 – South Sudan v Rwanda

M3 – Eswatini v Mozambique

M4- Mauritania v Tunisia

M5- Niger v Benin

M6 – Togo v Mali

M7 – DR Congo v Sao Tome

M8 – Equatorial Guinea v Central African Republic

Second Round

S1 – Winner M1 v Tanzania

S2 – Burundi v Namibia

S3 – Angola v Botswana

S4 – Winner M2 v Ethiopia

S5 – Kenya v Uganda

S6 – Winner M3 v South Africa

S7 – Zambia v Malawi

S8 – Winner M4 v Ghana

S9 – Winner M5 v Morocco

S10 – Gambia v Burkina Faso

S11 – Winner M6 – Senegal

S12 – Guinea v Sierra Leone

S13 – Gabon v Guinea Bissau

S14 – Winner M7 v Cameroon

S15 – Egypt v Congo

S16 – Winner M8 v Nigeria

Three more rounds will follow, with two teams representing Africa in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, Costa Rica 2022. (PANA/NAN)

