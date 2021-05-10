Buhari committed to workers’ welfare, will not slash salaries – APC

By Emmanuel Mogbede

President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to workers’ welfare and will not slash salaries, the ruling All Progressives Congress said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday in Abuja.

The party was reacting to claim by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement signed by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, had alleged that it got intelligence report that the Federal Government is planning to slash salaries of workers because of economy reasons.

Akpanudoedehe said “The PDP is up to its comical tales on what it terms intelligence at its disposal to slash the salaries of workers in the country, clearly only the PDP believes its tales.

“We are proud of our credentials as a truly progressive and people-centred political party.”

He stressed that rather than thinking of slashing workers’ salaries as alleged by the PDP, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is committed to the welfare of Nigerian workers.

He added that the administration had been tested and proven in this regard, saying that it would continue to match words with actions in line with the APC electoral promises.

He noted that the administration had put in place several social investment programmes targeted at citizens living on the margin.

These, he said, include the implementation of the improved minimum wage and the Economic Sustainability Plan to the mass housing programme which thousands of Nigerians are already benefitting from, among others. (NAN)

