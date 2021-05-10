Buhari: ‘Madness’ going on in parts of Nigeria

Monday, May 10, 2021 9:12 am


President Muhammadu Buhari has described killings going on in all parts of Nigeria as ‘madness’

President Buhari was quoted as saying this in a statement released by one of his spokesperson, Garba Shehu on how he will celebrate  the forthcoming Eid-Al-Fitr on Sunday.

Muslims in Nigeria join others globally in preparations towards Eid Al-Fitr, a day that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan.

”The President, in addition, takes this opportunity to condole with all who lost family members due to what he described as the ‘madness’ going on in parts of the country,” he added.

President Buhari called on all local leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence.

“If we attack institutions guarding us, who will protect us in future emergencies?” the president wondered.

On the celebration, the presidential aide said the President, First Family, his personal aides, members of cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers at 9 a.m.

Shehu also announced that there would be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders after the prayer.

”As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic,” he said.

The presidential aide also quoted the president as specially thanking the Ulama (Islamic Clerics) and all other religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who had been praying for the well-being of the nation and its people.

