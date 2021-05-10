Eid-eI-Fitr: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday public holidays

Eid-eI-Fitr: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday public holidays

Monday, May 10, 2021 11:05 pm


Muslim faithful washing their hands and feet (ablution) befor prayers during the 2016 Eid-el-fitri celebration in Obalende, Lagos Island today.

By Yahaya Isah

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday and Thursday as Public Holidays to mark 2021 Eid-eI-Fitr celebration.
A statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, stated that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and called on all Nigerians, at home and abroad to use the period to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation of Nigeria.
Aregbesola, who believed that development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere, urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).
He also called on all security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing fight against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.
The minister assured that the resolve of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to end the scourge of crime and criminality in the country and restore peace to every nook and cranny of Nigeria was sacrosanct.
“This administration will not be deterred in its efforts, until every Nigerian and resident of the country, is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property.
“We are therefore, putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring economic prosperity of our dear nation,” he emphasised.
Aregbesola, however,  wished all Muslims a happy and peaceful Eidul-Fitr. (NAN)
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    African teams’ road to FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup revealed
    Nigerian Policemen: 21 killed in Akwa Ibom 41 mins ago

    Gunmen killed 21 policemen in Akwa Ibom so far – CP 
    Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II 53 mins ago

    We don’t need war in Nigeria — Ooni of Ife
    1 hour ago

    Again, Police raid kidnappers’ den, kill 3, rescue 7 victims in Edo
    2 hours ago

    Tribute by Pastor Dare Adeboye’s wife: He slept, he did not die
    The vehicles donated to the Edo vigilance group 2 hours ago

    Edo vigilance group personnel to train at police training school
    Obaseki (middle), Speaker, Hon. Marcus Onobun (left) and Clerk of the House, Alhaji Audu Yahaya Omogbai (right) 2 hours ago

    Obaseki signs new law, sets to intervene in Ambrose Alli varsity crisis
    Spill site at Ikarama 3 hours ago

    SPDC’s pipeline spills 276 barrels of crude in April – Report