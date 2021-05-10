NYIF Hits 4,680 Disbursements

NYIF Hits 4,680 Disbursements

Monday, May 10, 2021 6:34 am


 

File: Nigerian youths

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) has disbursed loans to at least 4,680 beneficiaries amounting to N1.31billion out of the first tranche of N12.5 billion.
Latest report from NYIF partner, NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank (NMFB) showed that the beneficiaries who received the loans as at the end of April 2021 are spread across the country and critical sectors of the economy.
The beneficiaries have commended the Ministry for surmounting the initial challenges to make the disbursements possible.
Furthermore, the Ministry wishes to assure applicants that more disbursements will be achieved in the coming weeks to ensure that the objectives of the programme are achieved.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Ministry  constitutes Electoral  Committee
    4 hours ago

    The Limits of Personal Example
    5 hours ago

    Sunday Igboho and the “Aó M’érin Jọba” Syndrome
    6 hours ago

    Conversation Nigeriana (3)
    7 hours ago

    Over 2,000 Hectares Ready in 24 States for FG’s Social Housing Scheme
    7 hours ago

    MDAs yet to remit over N3trn – Senate
    8 hours ago

    34th memorial: How we missed 3 signs that Awolowo would soon die -Daughter, Tokunbo
    Antonio Guterres, UN chief 9 hours ago

    UN Chief Guterres seeks second term