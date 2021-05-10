Police on alert over threats by Oodua Republic agitators, IPOB to attack Lagos- CP Odumosu

Police in Lagos has said it is on alert over threats by by the agitators for Oodua Republic, members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and 22 other groups to disrupt law and order in Lagos by attacking soft targets.

Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu said this at a stakeholders’ forum on security chaired by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the state secretariat, Alausa on Monday, The Nation newsppaer said.

“The command has taken notice of agitators for Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state.

“Twenty four of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored.

“Similarly, the threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the command intelligence gathering and other security services in the state.

“Strategies are being put in place to neutralise their activities,” Odumosu said.

He, however appealed to the public to be vigilant and report suspicious movements within their environments.

“The command is using this medium to solicit for the support of all and sundry to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies. Let us adopt the slogan of “when you see something, say something.”

Details later