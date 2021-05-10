Slain police officer identified as Gov. Wike’s aide

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

One among the seven the police officers killed by rampaging gunmen last Friday night in Rivers has been identified as Assistant Superintendent Police, ASP Nelson Azuma.

ASP Azuma was killed at Rumuji Police Station in Emohua local government area of Rivers by the rampaging gunmen.

Marshall Obuzor, the Senior Special Assistant (New Media) to Governor Governor Wike in his Facebook page indicated this in the condolences to the family of the late ASP Nelson Azuma and the Ekpeye ethnic nation over the loss of the police officer.

Obuzor said, “ASP Nelson was killed in cold blood by suspected IPOB hoodlums who attacked Policemen this past Friday at the Rumuji Police Station.

“Beyond being my fellow Ekpeye man he was a diligent Police officer who I had the opportunity to work with”.

People of Ekpeye ethnic nationality are mainly found in Ahoada East and Ahoada West local government area of Rivers State.

In a press statement on the attacks signed by SP Nnamdi Omoni, the Public Relations Officer of Rivers Police Command said, “The incident which led to the death of seven Policemen occurred last (Friday) night at about 2030hrs, where unknown gunmen driven in two branded Hilux vans, attacked the special check point at Choba bridge, where in a surprised attack, killed two Policemen on duty and set ablaze a private car belonging to one of the Policemen. “A similar attack was launched at Rumuji Police Station by the same hoodlums who killed two Policemen on duty and burnt a Police patrol vehicle. However, a stiff resistance by the Police prevented the hoodlums from gaining access into the Police station. In the course of exchange of fire, two of the attackers were fatally wounded and died on the spot. “The third attack at Elimgbu Police Station was equally resisted by the Police, though three officers were killed in that attack but the serious fire engagement made them to abandon their bullet riddled Hilux van, while they escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds with a snatched Sienna bus.” Rivers Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has ordered manhunt for the gunmen who attacked the Police Stations.