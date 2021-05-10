We don’t need war in Nigeria — Ooni of Ife

Monday, May 10, 2021 11:26 pm


By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on Nigerians to desist from any act that could lead to war in Nigeria.

Oba Ogunwusi also warned those beating the drum of war in the country to desist, adding that there is no gain in warfare.

The traditional ruler made the remarks  while playing  host to Mr Olasupo Ajani, the newly posted Assistant Inspector -General of Police  in charge of  Zone 11, Osogbo, in his palace on Monday in Ile-Ife.

Oba Ogunwusi said  rather than calling for war, Nigerians should join hands to build a better nation where there would be abundance of  peace and job opportunities for the youths.

Ooni also urged citizens to always give maximum respect to the security personnel,  especially the police and  commended the AIG  for his commitment and loyalty to the progress and peace of the country.

Earlier,  the AIG also commended the Ooni for his spirit of patriotism and love.

Ajani, who said he had once served in Ile-Ife, revealed that he was familiar with the terrains in the state.

He appealed to residents of the state  to continue to support the police for a crime-free society. (NAN)

