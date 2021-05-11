Anambra 2021: Why Andy Uba is best choice for APC – Sen. Okadigbo

By Chimezie Anaso

Sen. Margery Okadigbo (Anambra North) member of the seventh senate, has thrown her weight behind the governorship aspiration of Sen. Andy Uba in the state’s Nov. 6 governorship election.

Margery, the wife of late former senate president, Chief Chuba Okadigbo, gave her endorsement at the inauguration of Sen. Andy Uba’s Campaign Council in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra on Tuesday.

She said that Uba was the best among those contesting for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) based on his experience in public service and capacity to win the election for the party.

Okadigbo said Uba’s candidacy would increase chances of APC victory on Nov. 6, by 50 per cent, because of his goodwill and wide acceptability across Anambra.

The senator had addressed no fewer than 400 party representatives from the 15 electoral wards in Oyi LGA.

She said that the campaign council was to mobilise supporters in the area and others parts of north senatorial district ahead of the APC primaries.

“We the people of Oyi have come together to chat our political course by endorsing the aspiration of Uba.

“His support base here is massive and I can testify that having worked in the senate, he has the capability to bring good governance.

“We have security challenges in Anambra, infrastructural deficit, and Uba is the best man to fix them,” she said.

On his part, Chief Ekene Enefe, a chieftain of APC in Anambra, said that people of the state could no longer continue to play parochial politics whilst wishing to be part of the national mainstream.

Enefe, who contested for Oyi/Anyamelum Federal Constituency under All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said that people of the South East should disabuse their minds about APC and embrace the party.

He said that the party had transformed the region’s infrastructure within six years of existence.

He said that victory for APC would enhance the chances of presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023, adding that Andy Uba had the capacity and marketability to make APC emerge victorious in Anambra.

The chieftain urged the campaign council to get to work immediately by sensitising and mobilising people across party lines to support Uba and the APC in Oyi and entire Anambra.

“APC is not a regional party, APC is not about President Muhammadu Buhari, it is a party that cares for all and every part of Nigeria.

“It is the party that can take us to the presidency, let us all join hands and ensure victory for APC in Anambra.

“Uba is the best choice for Anambra governorship and APC is the best party for us,” he added.