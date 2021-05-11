I never let outside noise affect my managerial decision, Mourinho says

Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho insists he does not let outside noise affect his managerial decisions as he prepares to take over at AS Roma.

Mourinho was sacked at Spurs last month after a poor second half of the season, but he was out of work for just 15 days.

He was appointed head coach of Serie A side Roma in a role which would start next season.

The end of his stint at Tottenham had all the hallmarks of a typical Mourinho exit.

He publicly criticised players, alienated fans with his style of play and picked fights with the media.

In spite of that, Mourinho says he is only focused on what goes on in the club.

“We don’t let outside influences affect what we do inside,” he said.

“Pressure is always there in football. So, we focus on the basics and our preparation and we keep the environment fun but committed and professional.

“For me, every game has a pressure because they all mean different things.

“There is pressure with a derby, a semi-final to make the final, a final to win the trophy, and three points to progress up the table and not lose your position.”

During his troubles at the English Premier League (EPL) club, Mourinho said he thrived on the pressure he applies to himself.

“It comes down to preparation,” he said. “It’s important to always be prepared for all eventualities, because, in this way, you can adapt to pressure moments by relying on your preparation and your repetition.

“When making big decisions, I make sure I have all the information I need to hand.

“This is the top ‘tactic’ because it is impossible to make any decisions without knowing all the details and taking time to understand them.”(dpa/NAN)