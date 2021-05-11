IBEDC congratulates Muslim faithful, urges on safety during Ramadan

IBEDC, Muslims, Ramadan

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) wishes all our esteemed customers and Nigerians a happy Eid -Mubarak. This was contained in a goodwill message from the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Engr. John Ayodele, where he urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtues and morals of the Ramadan season of selflessness and piety.

Engr. Ayodele said “IBEDC is aware that our customers are looking forward to enjoying uninterrupted services during the holidays, so, we are committed to ensuring this as much as is within our remit and control.

“Our technical crew are also available to rectify any faults that may arise during this period, but we appeal that none of our staff going about their lawful duties should be harassed or molested in any way. IBEDC would explore all available legal options to seek redress should any of our staff become a victim of harassment”.

He further pleaded with customers and all Nigerians that while celebrating the Ramadan to observe and adhere to the COVID- 19 safety protocols of hand washing, use of face masks and physical distancing as recommended by Nigerian Centre Disease Control (NCDC). It is also important that other safety precautions such as proper supervision of children to prevent electrical accidents, no cooking or trading under a high-tension wire and engagement of quacks to fix faults are equally observed.

Engr. Ayodele finally urged customers to take advantage of our Hassle-free payment platforms- Fetswallet, Quick teller, etransact, Payarena, Jumia and USSD to pay their electricity bills promptly and vend to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

“Our payment centers will remain open during the holidays from 9am-3pm daily to attend to customers for bill payment, vending, enquiries and complaints, customers can reach us via our Customers care lines 07001239999 which will be open all through the holidays.