Ramadan fasting continues, Sallah holds on Thursday – NSCIA

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 10:41 pm


Sultan Abubakar

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has announced that the Eid-el Fitr festival to mark the end of Ramadan fasting will now hold on Thursday.

In a statement was signed by the Deputy Secretary-General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, the NSCIA noted that crescent moon which is supposed to signify the end of Ramadan fast has not been sighted.

The NSCIA said: “The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) – under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni – wishes to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH.

“Ramadan fast will therefore continue tomorrow Wednesday, 12th May 2021 as the 30th day of Ramadan.

“Consequently, Thursday 13th May, 2021 is hereby declared as 1st of Shawwal, 1442 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr.

“The Council prays that Almighty Allah accept our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant us all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations.

” Wassalamu alaikum wa-Rahmatullah.”

 

