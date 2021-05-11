Unveiling my Record Label, a dream come true – Oladehinde

Unveiling my Record Label, a dream come true – Oladehinde

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 11:47 am



Adedeju Dan Oladehinde a.k.a Oga-nla

By Daniels Ekugo
Adedeju Dan Oladehinde (a.k.a Oga-nla) has described the unveiling of his record label, Sunny-Dee Records, as a dream come true.
Oladehinde who spoke to select media men recently said ‘In all my life, as a businessman till now, I have had the desire to do something different, something unique in the entertainment industry.
‘ I toiled day and night dreaming big, I always tell myself – you can do this, you can achieve it. I then moved on to plan myself into my dreams. It is a challenge. A big one at that.
‘I know great producers and label owners, they gave me the courage to understudy them. I took their challenges and improved on them.”
When asked about the challenges he has encountered, he said “it is a different ball game here in Nigeria. Most Record Label owners had challenges, they overcame and become a house hold name. You hear their grace to grass stories but nobody has ever asked, what has been the rationale behind their fall? I under studied all these, did a critical analysis and came out with something unique but something to thrill the fans.’
According to the Sunny Dee Records boss, “ My record label has come to stay. We want to change the narrative, that is why our first signing Kiss Jaga, recorded and released his first album and video – Hustle. Producedby Sabi and we are thrilled it is moving up the scales.
“Kiss Jaga’s Hustle came as a task to us and we dud everything to make the burden easier and what we have in the market now us a great song. We are proud of him and I promise he’s going to be on the top ten chart soon.’
