Gunmen kill police constable in Akwa Ibom

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 1:58 pm


The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has repelled gunmen attack on two of its Divisions located in Etim Ekpo and Ika, its spokesman, SP Odiko Macdon, has said.

Macdon said in a statement in Uyo that the armed men attacked the Etim Ekpo Division with AK 47 riffles and other dangerous weapons but were repelled by policemen on duty.

He, however, said that one policeman, Constable Edogi Bassey was killed during the attack.

“At about 6.30 a.m. today (Wednesday), armed men, in their numbers, armed with AK 47 Rifles and other dangerous weapons, in two vehicles attacked the rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division.

“The undaunted and vigilant Police officers on duty, gallantly fought back, repelled them and averted the intended carnage.

“Unfortunately, a dedicated officer, one PC Edogi Bassey paid the supreme price while a small portion of the building was touched.

“The gunmen who proceeded to Ika Division to perpetrate their nefarious activities were successfully again repelled leaving the station intact without loss of lives or arms.

“This unacceptable worrisome trend is being addressed by the Police hierarchy and requires the collaboration of all,’’ Macdon said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme, was going round police formations and divisions as part of efforts to ensure safety of the personnel.

The commissioner called on people to volunteer timely information that would enable the police tackle the current security challenges in the state.

