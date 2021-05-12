Kidnapped journalist regains freedom after payment of ransom in Adamawa

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 1:46 pm


Silhouette of kidnappers. Credit: Daily Trust

By Muhammad Adam

The Kidnapped Adamawa female Journalist, Mrs Amra Isa-Mbamba, has regained her freedom.

Ahmed Isa-Mbamba, husband of the victim, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Yola.

Amra was kidnapped on May 4, in her home at Mbamba Ward, in Yola South Local Government Area.

Isa-Mbamba said that ransom was paid before his wife was released, but did not disclose the amount.

“Amra regained her freedom on Tuesday, May 11, at about 10 p.m. and reunited with her family.

“She returned safely and an undisclosed amount was paid before her release,’’ the victim’s husband said.

He thanked security operatives, relatives and colleagues for their efforts in setting his wife free.

Amra was forcefully taken away leaving behind very young children, including a six-month old baby.

Speaking to NAN, the young mother said she was grateful to God and happy to reunite with her family and friends.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), in the state, also confirmed Isa-Mbamba’s release, adding that the police were trailing her Kidnappers.

