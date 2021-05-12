Lagos LG poll: 1,385 jostle for APC tickets

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State is set for the screening of 1,385 aspirants jostling for the party’s chairmanship and councillorship seats in the forthcoming council elections.

The State Secretary of the party, Lanre Ogunyemi, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ogunyemi said 332 chairmanship and 1,053 councillorship aspirants were to be screened across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the state.

“With the end of sales and submission of forms by aspirants of the APC Lagos state, the party is set to commence its screening exercise on May 15.

“The exercise will hold at the state secretariat of the party for chairmanship aspirants and local government party offices for councillorship aspirants.

“332 chairmanship aspirants are expected to be screened, while 1,053 councillorship aspirants will undergo the screening exercise across the state,” Ogunyemi said.

According to him, the screenings will end on May 21, while appeals on screening will start from May 22 to end on May 26.

“The primary elections will hold on May 29 and appeals on the primaries will be heard from May 31 to June 1,” he added.

Ogunyemi noted that the ruling party intended to adhere strictly to its set-out timelines in conformity with the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) timetable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LASIEC had rolled out timetable and guidelines to political parties for the conduct of the election on July 24 in the state.