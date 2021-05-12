Police foil Boko Haram plot to attack Maiduguri, kill many terrorists

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:15 am


One of the Boko Haram terrorists and their guntruck

Not less than eight members of Boko Haram terrorists who attempted slip into Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Tuesday were eliminated by crack team of the state police command.

The terrorists, riding on a gun truck and motorcycles had infiltrated the area in the evening while Muslims faithful were preparing to break their Ramadan fast and were in a process of setting àblaze  a house at Jiddari Polo when the police crack team led by CSP Mohammed Ibrahim suddenly appeared in the area with armoured personnel carrier (APC) according to PR Nigeria.

“Immediately the terrorists sighted the police team, they attempted to escape. While pursuing them, the police armored personnel carrier overran and killed some of them on the spot.

“We counted at least eight dead bodies while many others were scattered to pieces. As we speak their bodies are laying down in Jidari Polo. It was actually a bad outing for the terrorists.

“Items recovered from the terrorists include; Anti Aircraft guns, several AK 47 and one Guntruck belonging to the terrorists.

A reinforcement team comprising of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian police and the Civilian Joint Task Force were later deployed to chase other fleeing terrorists.

