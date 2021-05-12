Police nab 4 alleged kidnappers of 13-year-old girl in Ogun

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 9:24 am


Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta
Four suspects have been arrested by operatives of Ogun Police Command, for kidnapping a 13 year- old- girl in Onipanu area of Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.
The police, in a press release issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspects, John Nelson, 21yrs, Adeleke Ayotunde 29yrs, Adekunle Basit 20yrs and Abey Fagbemi 20yrs, were arrested, following a complaint lodged at Onipanu divisional headquarters, by one Adejunwon Odunowo.
Odunowo had reported that her 13 year- old- daughter Susan, was sent on an errand at about 6:30 p.m. of 6th of May 2021, but didn’t return home.
He stated further that,  he later received an anonymous phone call, demanding for the sum of N500,000 as ransom, if she ever wants to see his daughter again.
Upon the report, the Dpo Onipanu division, CSP Bamidele Job, detailed his crack detectives,to embarked on intelligence and technical based investigation, in order to unravel those behind the devilish act.
On the 8th of May 2021, the detectives successfully traced one of the suspects to Cele area of Ota, where he was arrested. His arrest, led to the apprehension of two other members of the gang at a factory in Ota.
It was then discovered that the victim was being kept in a room, owned by Adekunle Basit.
Detectives swiftly moved in there, and rescued the victim unhurt.
The leader of the gang, Abbey Fagbemi, who took to flight immediately he heard of the arrest of his fellow gang members, was later arrested at about 7:30 am of Monday, 10th of May 2021.
The victim has since been reunited with her family.
Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who expressed satisfaction about the quick response of his men to the incident, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti- kidnapping section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for discreet investigation and prosecution.
He also appealed to members of the public, to adhere strictly to various security advice given by the command, in order not to fall victim of kidnap syndicates.
