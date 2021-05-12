‘Ramadan, window for national healing’ – Dr. Nwankwo

‘Ramadan, window for national healing’ – Dr. Nwankwo

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:20 pm


Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Anambra APC gubernatorial aspirant

Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Anambra APC gubernatorial aspirant

A leading gubernatorial aspirant in the Anambra governorship election, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on the disparate groups threatening the Nigerian federation to have a re-think by imbibing the spiritual lessons offered by Ramadan season.

In a message by his Media Adviser, Edward Dibiana, the gubernatorial hopeful felicitated with the country’s Muslim community for faithfully going through the fasting period, in spite of the harsh times.

Nwankwo, who is the Chairman/CEO of Wichtech Group, with over 200 offices and locations across Nigeria, expressed hopes that the country would yet again surmount the current challenges confronting it.

“Given the virtuous acts of piety imbibed during the Ramadan, I urge our kith and kin – currently led astray and operating as either Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and the likes – to return to the path of rectitude.

” Every disagreement, be it in the family unit, business environment, community or country, is better resolved through dialogue. We must, therefore, use the opportunity offered by the Ramadan season to promote national healing, by forgiving ourselves.

” In deed, Allah’s desire for humanity is peaceful and communal living, devoid of undue bickering. As true and faithful followers of God, we must all join hands to ensure a restoration of peace in our land.”

Reflecting on the current challenges confronting the country, Nwankwo prayed for leaders across the land, as they navigate through the tortuous demands of governance, as according to him a peaceful Nigeria will be in the interest of all, as no meaningful development will take place should the insecurity remain unchecked.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    53 mins ago

    Speaker says Nigeria’s current challenges should further unite the citizens
    1 hour ago

    Ecobank Partners Vanguard|Economic Forum Series
    Ogun Independent Electoral Commission, OGSIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, 2 hours ago

    LG election: OGSIEC to engage over 10,000 ad-hoc workers
    APCAPC: targets Rivers governorship seat in 2023 5 hours ago

    Lagos LG poll: 1,385 jostle for APC tickets
    Israel-explosion-in-Gaza 5 hours ago

    Fears of ‘full-scale war’ between Israel, Palestinians as deaths rise
    President Yoweri Museveni being sworn in on Wednesday to serve for the sixth five-year term in office. 5 hours ago

    Ugandan president, Museveni sworn in for 6th term
    6 hours ago

    Nationwide blackout as TCN confirms national system collapse
    Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs 8 hours ago

    OSSAP-SDGs disowns allegedly abandoned Bauchi road project