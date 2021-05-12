‘Ramadan, window for national healing’ – Dr. Nwankwo

A leading gubernatorial aspirant in the Anambra governorship election, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on the disparate groups threatening the Nigerian federation to have a re-think by imbibing the spiritual lessons offered by Ramadan season.

In a message by his Media Adviser, Edward Dibiana, the gubernatorial hopeful felicitated with the country’s Muslim community for faithfully going through the fasting period, in spite of the harsh times.

Nwankwo, who is the Chairman/CEO of Wichtech Group, with over 200 offices and locations across Nigeria, expressed hopes that the country would yet again surmount the current challenges confronting it.

“Given the virtuous acts of piety imbibed during the Ramadan, I urge our kith and kin – currently led astray and operating as either Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and the likes – to return to the path of rectitude.

” Every disagreement, be it in the family unit, business environment, community or country, is better resolved through dialogue. We must, therefore, use the opportunity offered by the Ramadan season to promote national healing, by forgiving ourselves.

” In deed, Allah’s desire for humanity is peaceful and communal living, devoid of undue bickering. As true and faithful followers of God, we must all join hands to ensure a restoration of peace in our land.”

Reflecting on the current challenges confronting the country, Nwankwo prayed for leaders across the land, as they navigate through the tortuous demands of governance, as according to him a peaceful Nigeria will be in the interest of all, as no meaningful development will take place should the insecurity remain unchecked.