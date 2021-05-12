Rep Francis Ottah Agbo Celebrates Chief Dan Agbese at 77

...Describes Him As Wordsmith, Prose stylist, Philosopher King, Living legend and Editor of Editors

By Enoch Uda

The history of robust modern journalism in Nigeria cannot be complete without a mention of the pace-setting role Chief Dan Agbese and his colleagues played in providing the building blocks for journalism to thrive as well as setting a standard for those that came after them to attain, the Honourable Member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, has said.

A statement personally signed by Dr. Ottah Agbo, compared the legendary editor with Hercules in Greek mythology, who survived all odds and earned himself immortality through hard work and perseverance.

Dr. Ottah Agbo who is the Chairman of the Narcotic Drugs Committee and Spokesman of Minority Caucus in the House, said aside being a Master of the Pen, Chief Agbese is a humble and great Man of high integrity.

While thanking him for his selfless service to man and country, the Ozigizaga and Moving Train of Enone Politics said Chief Agbese is one of his most adorable mentors!

The FeedBack &GiveBack Lawmaker also used the opportunity of Chief Agbese’s birthday to call on the young ones who want to be successful in politics and media practice to tap wisdom and skills from the prose stylist!

The statement reads in part:

“The path to recognition was not paved but you conquered, broke the ceiling glass, prevailed and reached the peak as Editor of the Nigeria Standard; General Manager, Radio Benue; Special Adviser and Director of Information, Benue State Government; Editor, New Nigeria Newspaper; Co-Founder and former Editor-in Chief Newswatch Magazine and now, Executive Director, May Five Media Limited.

“You stand out even among the best; you are the undisputed wordsmith, reporter’s text book, the encyclopedia for veterans, the editor of editors, philosopher king and the living legend!

“You were one of the first persons to believe in me. You showed deep interest in my dream and vision to be a journalist and politician and supported me! Your flawless and flowing prose were the first set of elixirs which gingered me to veer into journalism for which I am eternally grateful…

“On behalf of my family and the long suffering people of Ado/Ogbadibo/ Okpokwu, I rejoice with you on the auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary and wish you more prosperous years in good health.”