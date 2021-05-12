Speaker says Nigeria’s current challenges should further unite the citizens

Speaker says Nigeria’s current challenges should further unite the citizens

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 9:23 pm


 

Mudashiru Obasa, Lagos Speaker

Advises President Buhari to act on requests by Southern governors

– Expresses belief in a better Nigeria and calls for prayers for the country

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Obasa, has appealed to Nigerians to see the country’s current challenges as an opportunity to further unite them saying this is a sure way to national progress.

Speaker Obasa made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebrated by Muslims across the world.

Obasa expressed belief that the security and economic challenges Nigeria is faced with at the moment are a face from which the country would come out stronger.

He also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently act on the requests recently made by the Southern Governors Forum as a way to curb rising insecurity in the country.

According to the former chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, “President Buhari should not only give a thought to the requests made by the governors, he should also implement them for the country to move forward.

Appealing to the citizens of the country not to lose faith and hope, the Speaker said: “This year’s Ramadan afforded many of us the opportunity to pray for the country. It is obvious that the country has some challenges.

“However, the challenges should not be left to the government alone. Every citizen of Nigeria is important and must play that positive role that would ultimately move the country from where it is now to where we want it to be.

“We are a religious set of people and  the religions practised in the country teach us to live in love and peace with one another as well as be our neighbours’ brothers and sisters.

“More than ever, we have the responsibility to make the country habitable, devoid of criminal elements, and we must be resolute on this.”

The Speaker congratulated Muslims in Nigeria for witnessing the end of the Ramadan.

“Beyond the celebration, let us all endlessly practise the virtues of love, obey the commandments of Allah, ensure a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Nigeria and continue to pray to God for more grace,” Obasa urged.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Ecobank Partners Vanguard|Economic Forum Series
    Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Anambra APC gubernatorial aspirant 2 hours ago

    ‘Ramadan, window for national healing’ – Dr. Nwankwo
    Ogun Independent Electoral Commission, OGSIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, 2 hours ago

    LG election: OGSIEC to engage over 10,000 ad-hoc workers
    APCAPC: targets Rivers governorship seat in 2023 5 hours ago

    Lagos LG poll: 1,385 jostle for APC tickets
    Israel-explosion-in-Gaza 5 hours ago

    Fears of ‘full-scale war’ between Israel, Palestinians as deaths rise
    President Yoweri Museveni being sworn in on Wednesday to serve for the sixth five-year term in office. 5 hours ago

    Ugandan president, Museveni sworn in for 6th term
    6 hours ago

    Nationwide blackout as TCN confirms national system collapse
    Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs 8 hours ago

    OSSAP-SDGs disowns allegedly abandoned Bauchi road project