Why Uzodinma dissolved cabinet, sacked 20 commissioners – Official

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Imo Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba has said Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo dissolved the state’s Executive to restructure his administration so as to enable him to deliver his promises to the people.

The Governor had sacked 20 of the 28 commissioners in the cabinet on Wednesday.

Speaking in Owerri, Emelumba disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the dissolution was to restructure the governor’s administration to further achieve his numerous projects of the 3R of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery agenda.

Emelumba said the eight commissioners that were retained included information and Strategy, Works, Finance, Health and Youths.

Others were Tourism, Technology and Women Affairs.

According to him, the governor wants to rejig his administration and soon he will reconstitute his cabinet to further achieve his agenda for Imo people,” he said.