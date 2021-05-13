COVID-19: Nigeria records 1 death, 44 new infections

COVID-19: Nigeria records 1 death, 44 new infections

Thursday, May 13, 2021 8:54 am


COVID-19: COVID-19

COVID-19:

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported one more death in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in Nigeria to 2,066.

The centre also reported 44 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,559.

The NCDC made the disclosure on its official Twitter handle late on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) health correspondent reports that Nigeria has tested 1,977,479 people since the virus hit Africa’s most populous nation on Feb. 27 last year.

NCDC announced that the new cases were reported in four states, with Lagos and Rivers, recording the highest numbers with 28 and 14 cases, respectively.

Akwa-Ibom and Ekiti States reported one case each.

According to the public health agency, the country’s active cases stand at 7,092.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate national response activities.

Meanwhile, the public health agency disclosed that the coronavirus could live on surfaces for several hours.

“#TakeResponsibility to limit or avoid sharing personal items such as the Quran, prayer mats and kettles for ablution.

“Wear face mask, observe physical distancing and wash your hands.

“Let’s celebrate EidAlFitr safely,” the agency advised.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency had said that only people from 18 years and above would be vaccinated in four phases.

The current phase of vaccination covers health workers and other frontline workers, although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.

As at May 12, Nigeria has inoculated a total of 1,748, 242, representing 86.9 per cent of the 4.1 million Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine received in the country on March 2 this year.

The Presidential Steering Committee has also approved the commencement of the second dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccination in all states of the federation and the FCT.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Antonio Guterres, UN chief 2 mins ago

    De-escalation ‘an absolute must’ in Israel-Palestine conflict – UN Chief
    Chelsea Coach, Tuchel 19 mins ago

    Arsenal dent Chelsea’s Champions League push
    Mr Olatunde Oyeyiola, new General Manager of Kwara Television. 28 mins ago

    AbdulRazaq appoints 41-year-old multimedia czar as Kwara TV GM
    Traffic gridlock as people rush home to beat the curfew in Port Harcourt 9 hours ago

    Curfew: Residents of Port Harcourt groan over chaotic traffic jams, shut down of night life
    Accord: Targets 10 LGAs in Lagos Council election 10 hours ago

    Accord Party determined to win 10 LGAs in Lagos
    10 hours ago

    Company Income Tax increases by N97.05bn in Q1, 2021- NBS
    Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State: sacks 20 commissioners 10 hours ago

    Why Uzodinma dissolved cabinet, sacked 20 commissioners – Official
    Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader: Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader: Army arrests IPOB Commander, Awurum Eze 11 hours ago

    IPOB: Army arrests Awurum Eze, late Ikonso’s alleged deputy in Abia