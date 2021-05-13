Thursday, May 13, 2021 1:50 pm
Eid El Fitr greetings from TheNEWS
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
We’ll deal ruthlessly with you! Buhari tells bandits
Terrorists Plotting to Target Redemption Camp, Big Mosques, Others- Akintoye
Eid-el-Fitr: Sultan asks Buhari, governors to end insecurity
APC Diaspora asks FG to arrest sponsors of terrorism, secessionist agitators
Lt. General Joshua Dogonyaro Dies of Stroke at 80
I did not breach NPA rules, exempt Dangote from statutory charges
Eid-el-Fitr: Kogi Governor tasks Nigerians on love, unity
De-escalation ‘an absolute must’ in Israel-Palestine conflict – UN Chief
What do you think?